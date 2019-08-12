BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is extended highlights and player interviews from Boise State's Mountain West Championship win over Hawai'i on Dec. 7.

After clinching the 2019 Mountain West Championship on The Blue on Saturday, the Boise State Broncos will face off against a familiar face in a familiar game this bowl season.

The Broncos accepted an invite to play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21, where they will go up against former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen and the Washington Huskies.

This marks the fifth time that Boise State will head to Las Vegas for the postseason, where they are 4-0 all-time.

It also sets the stage for a re-match between Petersen and the program he helped build into a nationally known brand.

Petersen and the Huskies opened up the 2015 season in Boise. The Broncos won a defensive battle, 16-13.

Petersen was an assistant at Boise State from 2001-2005, then served as the head coach from 2006-2013. The Broncos went 92-12 during his tenure and won two Fiesta Bowls.

Following an 8-4 regular season in 2013, Petersen accepted a job offer from Washington a moved to Seattle.

Petersen has led the Huskies to a 54-26 record, to PAC-12 Championships, two New Year Six Bowl game, and a College Football Playoff berth over the last six seasons.

To make matters even more interesting, Petersen recently announced this will be his final game at Washington. Just last week he resigned, citing his struggle to find a work-life balance.

RELATED: Chris Petersen was never going to do this forever

RELATED: Chris Petersen steps down as the Washington Huskies' head coach

"My whole plan is to get rested, recharged, and redirected,” Petersen.

“I'm not ready to do nothing,” he added about his coaching future. “I just have to figure out where all this energy and passion goes."

Boise State and Washington have previously met in Las Vegas. The Broncos beat the Huskies, 28-26, back in 2012.

RELATED: No. 25 Boise State beats Oregon 38-28 in Las Vegas Bowl

In their most recent trip to the Las Vegas Bowl, the Broncos squared off with Oregon. Boise State jumped out to a 24-0 lead first-half lead and never looked, beating the Ducks 38-28.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium on Dec. 21. The game will air on ABC.

RELATED: No. 19 Boise State tops Hawai'i 31-10 for the Mountain West Conference Championship

RELATED: Watch Boise State post-game coverage live from the Blue after the Broncos win the Mountain West Conference Championship

Watch more Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

RELATED: Game Tracker: Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors vs. Boise State Broncos