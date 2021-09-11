x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

No. 12 Oregon stuns No. 3 Ohio State 35-28

C.J. Verdell ran for 161 yards and had three TDs as No. 12 Oregon upset the No. 3 Buckeyes 35-28 for their first regular-season loss in nearly three years.
Credit: AP
Oregon running back CJ Verdell, center, scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Verdell ran for 161 yards and had three touchdowns as shorthanded No. 12 Oregon upset the No. 3 Buckeyes 35-28 for their first regular-season loss in nearly three years.

Ohio State never led the game it was favored the win by 14 1/2 points despite gaudy numbers from freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Its front seven struggled to contain Verdell, control the edge and get after Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown in front. 

The Buckeyes had a chance to tie it late after pulling within a touchdown with 7:55 left. But when they got the ball again, Stroud took his first sack of the day and then threw an interception in front of a stunned crowd of more than 100,000.

    

Related Articles