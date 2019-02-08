PORTLAND, Ore. — 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo recently saw the launch of his Nike signature shoe, the Air Zoom Freak 1, earlier this summer.

On Friday, Nike released a new shoe and apparel collection paying homage to Antetokounmpo’s favorite movie, “Coming to America.”

The collection features plenty of animal print and gold accents, which Nike says is a nod to Prince Akeem, played by Eddie Murphy in the 1988 comedy.

The collection is available now at Nike.com. View photos

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Coming to America Collection honors the classic 1988 comedy starring Eddie Murphy.

