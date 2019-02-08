PORTLAND, Ore. — 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo recently saw the launch of his Nike signature shoe, the Air Zoom Freak 1, earlier this summer.
On Friday, Nike released a new shoe and apparel collection paying homage to Antetokounmpo’s favorite movie, “Coming to America.”
The collection features plenty of animal print and gold accents, which Nike says is a nod to Prince Akeem, played by Eddie Murphy in the 1988 comedy.
The collection is available now at Nike.com. View photos
Photos: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Coming to America Collection
