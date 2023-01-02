Seattle's T-Mobile Park to host 2024 NHL Winter Classic on New Year's Day

Seattle will be hosting the NHL's annual outdoor game on New Year's Day in 2024.

SEATTLE — The National Hockey League's (NHL) annual New Year's Day outdoor game will officially be coming to Seattle in 2024.

T-Mobile Park will be the site of the 2024 NHL Winter Classic, which will feature the Kraken taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Seattle and Vegas are the two newest franchises to the NHL, and the 2024 edition will mark the 16th anniversary of the first Winter Classic back in 2008 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y.

“We are honored that the NHL has selected the Kraken, in just our second season, to host this amazing event at the home of our friends, the Mariners,” said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Kraken. “Over 40,000 fans will witness the beauty and grace of our wonderful game in a venue that showcases the Puget Sound surrounded by the Cascade and Olympic Mountains.”

It adds another banner event to T-Mobile Park's schedule over the next year, as the Mariners also will host the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle in July.

“It’s a tremendous honor to host the next NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park,” said Catie Griggs, Seattle Mariners president of business operations. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support our hometown team when they take the ice and see our ballpark packed to the rafters with our city’s incredible fans cheering them on.”