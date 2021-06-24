Seattle Kraken hire Dave Hakstol as first head coach in franchise history

Dave Hakstol has been selected as the first Seattle Kraken head coach in franchise history.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken selected Dave Hakstol as the first coach in franchise history. The team announced the hire Thursday morning.

Hakstol will be introduced at a 10 a.m. press conference Thursday. You can watch the press conference in this story and on the KING 5 YouTube page.

The 52-year-old is a former head coach with the Philadelphia Flyers, and assistant with Toronto the past couple of seasons. Hakstol coached the Flyers to two playoff appearances and was fired midway through his fourth season after no series victories.

Hakstol spent 11 years with the University of North Dakota and made the NCAA Tournament as a coach every season.

That experience will likely be valuable as he takes over an expansion team with players from all over the league, and likely shorter on experience.

Kraken General Manager Ron Francis suggested he would hire a coach by the end of this month, and in time to be a part of the NHL expansion draft on July 21. The NHL Entry Draft is two days later, spread out over July 23-24.

“I am incredibly proud to announce Dave Hakstol as the first Head Coach of the Seattle Kraken franchise,” Francis said in a prepared statement. “Dave possesses great experience, a strong work ethic, a solid technical understanding of the game, and the remarkable ability to communicate clearly and effectively. I look forward to working with Dave as we strive to build a team our fans will be proud of.”

Hakstol got the job over former Arizona coach Rick Tocchet and others who interviewed multiple times.

“It is an honor to be the first head coach of the Seattle Kraken,” said Hakstol. “I am honored to be joining this tremendous group of staff and fans. When I first saw the arena, I was blown away – it is such a unique venue. I am looking forward to being a part of the group that builds a team that plays with pride, passion and selflessness for the city of Seattle.”