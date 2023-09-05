The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in game five of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Seattle Kraken (46-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Pacific

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -197, Kraken +165; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Dallas Stars for game five of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 6-3. Max Domi scored two goals in the win.

Dallas has a 25-10-11 record at home and a 47-21-14 record overall. The Stars have a 27-8-7 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Seattle is 46-28-8 overall and 30-13-4 in road games. The Kraken have scored 289 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has scored 46 goals with 63 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Vince Dunn has 14 goals and 50 assists for the Kraken. Jaden Schwartz has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 17.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Ty Dellandrea: day to day (illness), Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body).