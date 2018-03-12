Years of campaigning and careful planning have led up to this moment. The NHL Board of Directors gathered Tuesday in Sea Island, Georgia to award an expansion franchise to Seattle.

"Today is a dream come true for an entire city," said NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Seattle had the three necessary components to win an expansion: Committed ownership, a thriving market, and a state-of-the-art venue.

Approving a hockey team in Seattle is the league’s 32nd team and helps open a new $700 million arena at Seattle Center. The franchise is expected to start playing a year later than anyone previously anticipated.

The Seattle team evens the number of teams in the NHL's Eastern and Western conferences, and creates "instant rivalries out west" between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., according to Bettman.

"Expanding to Seattle makes the National Hockey League more balanced, even more whole, and even more vibrant," Bettman said.

Seattle will play in the Pacific Division, which also includes

There have been numerous stops and starts and different arena ideas to get to this point. The NBA infamously vacated KeyArena back in 2008. However, the NHL has long targeted the Seattle market for expansion. The league percolated ears in this latest round back in 2011, when NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told KING 5 the league had serious interest in the market. However, multiple people came and went, and ideas for arenas in Seattle, Tukwila, Bellevue, and elsewhere evaporated too.

University of Washington graduate and billionaire David Bonderman, movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and Tim Leiweke’s Oak View Group put the billion dollar deal together for a new arena and hockey franchise. Last October, they made the presentation to the league’s executive committee of owners. That group voted unanimously to recommend the expansion application to be voted on at this December meeting. Bonderman, Bruckheimer, and Tod Leiweke are all on location in Sea Island. Sounders Owner Adrian Hanauer, a minority investor, is also attending.

