Washington County counselors warn of gambling addiction ahead of Super Bowl

With millions expected to bet on the Super Bowl game, addiction experts want to remind the public about the many resources available for problem gamblers.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest betting events in the world and it’s a concern for addiction experts.

An estimated 1 in 5 American adults will make some sort of bet, laying out a whopping $16 billion, or twice as much as last year, according to an industry trade group.

With a lot of buzz around betting, the hubbub leading up to the big game Sunday can be a major trigger for people struggling with gambling addiction.

“All of us love a competition, right? But for a problem gambling person, it's much different,” Roger Kirby said.



Kirby is the executive director of Solutions Group Northwest, which offers low-barrier addiction treatment in Washington County.

“The worst thing that can happen to a gambling addict is if they win then they're going to gamble again and it's this, just devastating cycle,” Kirby said. “And for them, a loss isn't ‘oh man my team lost. Maybe they'll do better next year.’ It's crushing because now they are paired with an incredible damage to their self-worth; shame, remorse, regret.”

Cipriano Juarez, a counselor with Solutions Group Northwest, said triggers are everywhere and it is often heightened leading up to the Super Bowl.

“The TV, the radio, the stores, so many specials, the casinos, the bars, the restaurants. It's just not about the big events,” Juarez said. “It's about everything.”

With sports betting now legal in 33 states, including Oregon and Washington D.C. it’s hard to escape the triggers. It is illegal in Washington state, except at tribal casinos.

“It does create a greater access,” Kirby said. “There's much more availability for people to go out there, and so of course we see you know, a greater or a heightened level of problem use.”

It’s important to know the warning signs of problem gambling:

Inability to set and stick to a limit of time and money spent gambling

Viewing wagering as an investment

Betting to escape feelings of anxiety, stress, or depression

Research shows people with gambling disorders, like substance use disorder, may have a genetic predisposition that drives their need to bet more and more money to achieve the same excitement or “high,” according to the National Council on Problem Gambling.

And there are resources out there for help… like through Solutions Group Northwest.

“Treatment it's not only for the gambler, but it's also for families who’ve been affected by gambling,” Juarez said. “There's a lot of support. It's just making that step and looking to see how to help those in need.”