MIAMI — For a moment on Saturday, the football world shifted its attention from South Beach to Canton.

During the annual NFL Honors award show in Miami, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2020, including five inductees from the modern era. Those players are:

Running back Edgerrin James

Wide receiver Isaac Bruce

Safety Troy Polamalu

Safety Steve Atwater

Offensive guard Steve Hutchinson

Polamalu is the only first-ballot member of this year's class. Hutchinson was in his third year of eligibility, James and Bruce were each in their sixth year of eligibility, while Atwater has been Hall of Fame eligible for the past 16 years.

The five modern-era inductees will join the following previously announced selections for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Centennial Class:

Coach Bill Cowher

Coach Jimmy Johnson

NFL Films' Steve Sabol

Commissioner Paul Tagliabue

Defensive tackle George Young

Wide receiver Harold Carmichael

Offensive lineman Jimbo Covert

Safety Bobby Dillon

Safety Cliff Harris

Offensive tackle Winston Hill

Defensive tackle Alex Karras

Safety Donnie Shell

Tackle Duke Slater

End Mac Speedie

Defensive end Ed Sprinkle

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place from August 6-9 in Canton, Ohio.

