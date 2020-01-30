MIAMI — Dating back to their childhood in South Florida, Joey Bosa has never been shy to share advice with his younger brother, Nick.

But when it comes to Nick's upcoming matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54, big brother Joey is particularly qualified.

Having spent the entirety of his own career in the AFC West, Joey Bosa is no stranger to the Chiefs. So perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that the 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was willing to impart some brotherly wisdom on Nick, who is a heavy front-runner to take home his own Rookie of the Year award on this weekend.

"He plays the Chiefs twice a year," Nick told NFL Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin in Miami this week. "So he's got his pass-rush tips for me."

While Bosa wouldn't reveal what those tips were -- "I can't give those away," he said -- suffice to say, his big brother knows what he's talking about. In seven career games against Kansas City, Joey has tallied 21 tackles, 4 of which have come for a loss, 2 sacks and 7 QB hurries -- although his Chargers have amassed just a 1-5 record against the Chiefs in those games.

A big reason for that has been the play of Kansas City's quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. And although Nick wasn't willing to divulge Joey's advice, it's safe to say that it had something to do with minimalizing the reigning MVP's impact.

"Just contain him in the pocket," said Bosa, who tallied 9 sacks, 16 tackles for a loss and 25 QB hits in his rookie season. "Because he can extend some plays."

