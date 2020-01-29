After last year's wildly popular Super Bowl ad in which the NFL previewed its 100th season, the league plans to honor the next generation with a "Next 100" spot that will air just before the game. The league released a teaser Tuesday.

The ad not only features some of the league's biggest stars, but it will also show 32 young fans, ages 9 to 13, who will represent each of the NFL teams.

"The boys and girls featured embody the values of youth football and will officially pass the torch to the next generation of fans and the next 100 seasons of the NFL," the league said in a statement.

According to USA TODAY, the ad follows 13-year-old Maxwell "Bunchie" Young on a journey across the United States to Miami, where the Super Bowl is being played.

Like last year's ad, "The 100 Year Game," which showed players tearing apart a ballroom trying to get the football, this ad has its share of hits and big plays. But this time, it happens across the country.

Players get tackled into hot dog carts, push bulldozers like football sleds, and run over masked parade-goers at Mardi Gras.

"Crazy things happen, things break, chaos ensues," NFL executive vice president and chief marketing officer Tim Ellis told USA TODAY. "This year, even a few tears are shed."

Current and former stars of the game who appear include Saquon Barkley, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Ray Lewis, Christian McCaffrey, Joe Montana and Steve Young. Also appearing are skateboarder Nyjah Houston and women's soccer player Carli Lloyd. Lloyd made headlines when she was making a 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles training camp, prompting rumors that she might be asked to suit up for a game.

Here are the other young stars of the Next 100 and the teams they are representing.

Arizona Cardinals

Devin Manigo

McKinney, TX

Atlanta Falcons

Jyden German

Fort Myers, FL

Baltimore Ravens

Blakely Touche

Louisville, KY

Buffalo Bills

Jesse Jablonsky

Pittsford, NY

Carolina Panthers

Elijah Cochran

Danville, CA

Chicago Bears

Trenton Mitchell-Stephens

Henderson, NV

Cincinnati Bengals

Robert (Bobby) Yang

Northbrook, IL

Cleveland Browns

DaJuan Dukes Jr.

Northbrook, IL

Dallas Cowboys

Alexa Bibb

Lavon, TX

Denver Broncos

Atlas Kroll

Castle Rock, CO

Detroit Lions

Judah Slendebroek

Grand Rapids, MI

Green Bay Packers

Braylon Backaus

Black River Falls, WI

Houston Texans

Xander Richardson

Pearland, TX

Indianapolis Colts

Tate St. Laurent

Indianapolis, IN

Jacksonville Jaguars

Mattilyn DuBray

Saint Johns, FL

Kansas City Chiefs

Ariana Soil

Lancaster, CA

Las Vegas Raiders

Madden Williams

Irvine, CA

Los Angles Chargers

Noah Bush

Reseda, CA

Los Angeles Rams

Gabrielle Raine Perez

Laredo, TX

Miami Dolphins

Andrew Finlay

Miami, FL

Minnesota Vikings

Brayden Williamson

Sherburn, MN

New England Patriots

Stella Hang

Portland, ME

New Orleans Saints

Kylie Rondeno

Spring, TX

New York Giants

Gage Hornsby

Pembroke Pines, FL

New York Jets

Flynn Dannheisser

Maplewood, NJ

Philadelphia Eagles

Kate Lindwall

Denver, CO

Pittsburgh Steelers

Caden Cadaval

Henderson, NV

San Francisco 49ers

Nelso Aau

Honolulu, HI

Seattle Seahawks

Kayla Muhammad-Flissinger

Torrance, CA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eric Hopson Jr.

Riverview, FL

Tennessee Titans

Jon Canton (JC) Gray

Adamsville, TN

Washington Redskins

Nathan Sperling

Miami, FL