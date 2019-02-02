ATLANTA — When it's live TV you never know what you are going to get and Tuesday in Atlanta was no exception!

The once in a lifetime experience went down inside the NFL Experience at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. During a break, NFL Hall of Famer Darrell Green spotted a young girl in a Redskins Jersey and wanted to see if she knew who he was.

Green, a former Redskin, walked up and surprised the 12-year-old from North Carolina showing off his Hall of Fame and Super Bowl rings. Kaitlyn didn't know who Green was but her Aunt, a huge fan, recognized him.

Next was when the unexpected happened. Green challenged Kaitlyn to a throwing challenge and the girl had an arm! Throwing two bullets at two separate targets.

At that moment, in shock, the former Redskin football star knew he had his work cut out for him. Instead of hitting the large round target, he missed it.

"Green did not let her win! She clearly can throw the football. There is no way you can stage this!" says 11Alive's Joe Floccari who witnessed it during his live shot.

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 2: Darrell Green formerly of the Washington Redskins talks to fans during the Class of 2008 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on August 2, 2008 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Green was in town assisting Georgia Governor Kemp with the event where members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame salute active duty military and veterans.

On Thursday, Governor Kemp, members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and special guests delivered over 3,000 care boxes to the Atlanta VA Hospital, Dobbins Air Force Base, the USO at Hartsfield Jackson International, and other locations around Atlanta.

“Salute to Service” is an opportunity for businesses and community leaders to share the excitement of Super Bowl LIII with active duty military, veterans, and military families.

“Thanks to the service of our men and women in uniform, we live in a safe, prosperous, and free country,” said Governor Kemp in a press release. “As we prepare to host Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, we and thank and celebrate with those who answered the call of duty.”

“Everyone owes a debt of gratitude to those who have worn the uniform for this county,” said Green. “It really is a privilege to meet with these men, women, and their families to show them just how important they are to all of us.”