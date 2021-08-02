Bud Light brings back 'legends' to save the day in Super Bowl 55 ad

Fan-favorites including Cedric the Entertainer, the Bud Knight and Post Malone returned for Bud Light's Super Bowl LV commercial.

WASHINGTON — Bud Light brought back its "legends" like Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone, Cedric the Entertainer, the “I Love You, Man” guy, the Bud Knight and Oracle Susana for a Super Bowl 55 commercial.

The 60-second commercial has all of the iconic characters join forces to help a delivery driver and save an overturned Bud Light truck.

The commercial begins with Bud Light missing from a convenience store.

Then, the famous characters emerge from their individual commercials into the woods to collect and restock the beer.

The commercial ends with the Bud Light Knight flipping the turned over truck right side up, only to be high-fived off a cliff.

No worries, the convenience store is restocked by the end too...but it seems like we may have seen the last of the Bud Knight.

"It was really fun while it lasted, guys," the Bud Knight account tweeted shortly after the ad aired.

“Fans have loved and celebrated Bud Light’s role in the Super Bowl for decades, and this year, we’re excited to reunite iconic characters in the most epic way with this new spot,” says Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing Bud Light. “Bud Light Legends rewards those that always go the extra mile for Bud Light, the friends that bring the fun wherever they go, and those who understand the importance of good times. Today, we invite our Bud Light Legends to come along with us for the journey.”

The commercial is also the formal launch of the Bud Light Legends program, which recognizes the fans that have supported Bud Light over the years, and encourages them to ‘Join the Legendary’ at BudLightLegends.com for exclusive rewards.

For the first time since 1983, Anheuser-Busch isn't advertising its iconic Budweiser brand during the Super Bowl. Instead, it’s donating the money it would have spent on the ad to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts.

Anheuser-Busch still has four minutes of advertising during the game for its other brands including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer. Those are some of its hottest sellers, particularly among younger viewers.

Bud Light introduced its new Seltzer Lemonade with an ad that depicts a downpour of literal lemons in 2020, which ruins weddings, cancels flights, disrupts at-home haircuts, destroys baseball stadium cardboard cutouts — and causes general chaos. It's a not-so-subtle nod to the plans that were derailed during 2020 and the axiom “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade."