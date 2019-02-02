PORTLAND, Ore. — There will be 12 players suiting up in this year’s Super Bowl who have a connection to Oregon and Washington. And if it helps you root for a team, nine of them play for the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the 12 players who will take the field on Sunday:

Los Angeles Rams

Ndamukong Suh, defensive lineman (Grant HS)

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Former Detroit Lions Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Los Angeles Rams lines up against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Suh dominated PIL opponents while playing at Grant High School in Portland and his dominance has continued into the NFL. Despite his great individual success, which includes five Pro Bowl selections in nine seasons, this is Suh’s first time playing in the Super Bowl. He’ll be starting on the defensive line on Sunday.

Samson Ebukam, linebacker (David Douglas HS)

Outside linebacker Samson Ebukam #50 of the Los Angeles Rams interacts with fans after winning the NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ebukam was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was drafted out of Eastern Washington University, where he was a team captain. He also played at David Douglas High School in Portland. In just his second season, Ebukam has stepped into the Rams’ starting lineup. He started at outside linebacker in 14 of 16 regular season games this season, recording 25 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and one interception.

Brandin Cooks, wide receiver (Oregon State)

Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cooks played for Oregon State from 2011-13. He set the Pac-12 record for most receiving yards in a season during his final year, and won the Biltenikoff Award, given to the best receiver in college football. This is Cooks’ second straight season playing in the Super Bowl. Last season, he suited up for the Patriots but was knocked out of the game with a concussion. This year, as the Rams’ leading receiver, Cooks will look for revenge against his former team.

Johnny Hekker, punter (Oregon State)

Johnny Hekker #6 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a 66 yard punt in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card Playoff Game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Los Angeles Coliseum on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The former Oregon State punter has been one of the best punters since arriving in the NFL. Hekker earned All-Pro honors from 2013-2017. He averaged 46.3 yards per punt this season. Hekker also graduated from Bothell High School in Washington.

Sean Mannion, quarterback (Oregon State)

Quarterback Sean Mannion #14 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Mannion will back-up Rams starting quarterback Jared Goff. Mannion has started one game in his 4-year NFL career, all of them with the Rams. While at Oregon State, Mannion set the Pac-12 record for career passing yards with 13,600 yards. That record has since been broke by former Washington State University quarterback Luke Falk.

Troy Hill, defensive back (Oregon)

Troy Hill #32 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates on the sidelines after intercepting a Detroit Lions pass at the end of the fourth quarter in the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions at Ford Field on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The former Duck has started seven games at cornerback this season for the Rams. He finished the regular season with 34 tackles and two interceptions. He was named second-team Pac-12 all-conference following his senior season at Oregon in 2014.

Johnny Mundt, tight end (Oregon)

Johnny Mundt #82 of the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 30, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Mundt was named Pac-12 all-conference honorable mention following his senior season with Oregon in 2016. Mundt has one catch this season and is the Rams’ third-string tight end.

Marcus Peters, defensive back (Washington)

Marcus Peters #22 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field following their win against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The University of Washington alum started all 16 games at cornerback for the Rams this season. He finished the season with 43 tackles and three interceptions. Peters was selected as an All-Pro after his first two season in the NFL, when he played for the Kansas City Chiefs. Peters had 11 career interceptions when he was with the Huskies. He was dismissed from the team as a junior for disciplinary issues.

Cory Littleton, linebacker (Washington)

Cory Littleton #58 celebrates scoring a touchdown scored after an interception with Samson Ebukam #50 and Nickell Robey-Coleman at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Rams won 48-32. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Another former Husky on the Rams defense. In his third season, Littleton started all 16 regular season games and led the Rams with 125 tackles. He was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Littleton played in 49 games for the Huskies and finished with 178 career tackles.

New England Patriots

Ryan Allen, punter (West Salem HS)

Ryan Allen #6 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Allen graduated from West Salem High School. He initially walked-on at Oregon State before transferring to Louisiana Tech because he was behind Hekker on the Beavers’ depth chart. Allen has been with the Patriots for six seasons and won two Super Bowls. This will be his fourth Super Bowl appearance.

Patrick Chung, defensive back (Oregon)

Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots reacts during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The veteran defensive back is appearing in his fifth Super Bowl, all of them with the Patriots. Chung finished the season 84 tackles, second-most on the team. He also had one interception. Chung played at the University of Oregon, where his 51 starts are the most in school history for a defensive player.

Danny Shelton, defensive lineman (Washington)

Kyle Long #75 of the Chicago Bears blocks against Danny Shelton #71 of the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Patriots defeated the Bears 38-31. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The former first-round pick in his fourth season in the NFL, with this being his first with the Patriots. He played in 13 games this season and had 21 tackles. In his last season at the University of Washington, Shelton was the only player in the country to earn first-team All-America and first-team Academic All-America honors.

Three other players with ties to Oregon and Washington are also on the Rams and Patriots rosters but won’t be playing Sunday due to injury.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp graduated from Eastern Washington University and went to Davis High School in Yakima, Washington. Twin brothers Jacob and Cody Hollister play tight end and wide receiver, respectively, for the Patriots. The brothers both graduated from Mountain View High School in Bend, Oregon.