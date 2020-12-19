Seahawks can clinch playoffs Sunday as Washington eyes 5th win in row

A victory or a tie at Washington on Sunday would put the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs.

The Seattle Seahawks travel to face Washington on Sunday with a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a victory or tie. It would be the eighth time in quarterback Russell Wilson's nine NFL seasons that he gets his team to the postseason.

Wilson already has career highs for touchdown passes and interceptions this season.

Washington has recovered from a 1-5 start under new head coach Ron Rivera to win four consecutive games and take sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

The Seahawks added two players to the roster on Saturday.

Running back Rashaad Penny will make his 2020 debut Sunday, just over a year after his 2019 season was cut short by a torn ACL. Defensive end Damontre Moore is also returning after he was on a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy, according to the Seahawks.

It was up in the air if veteran tight end Greg Olsen would be back in play this week, but the Seahawks confirmed Saturday that Olsen will have to wait at least another week. Olsen returned to the practice field far sooner than most expected after he landed on injured reserve with a torn fascia in his left foot.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar, also on the injured reserve, will not be playing Sunday.

Chase Young leads NFL rookies with 5 1-2 sacks and has set the tone for Washington's resurgent defense. Washington put safety Deshazor Everett on injured reserve with a pectoral muscle injury that also affected his shoulder. Everett started six games this season for Washington.