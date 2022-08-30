Seahawks cut 23 players at deadline to set regular season roster

Notable cuts include Jacob Eason, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Bo Melton and Freddie Swain.

SEATTLE — With the team's home opener less than two weeks away, the Seattle Seahawks have set its full 53-man regular-season roster.

To reach the NFL's required roster size, the Seahawks needed to cut 23 players by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Here were the Seahawks that were cut at the deadline:

Justin Coleman, cornerback (released)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, wide receiver (waived)

Marquise Blair, safety (waived)

Joel Dublanko, linebacker (waived)

Jacon Eason, quarterback (waived)

Greg Eiland, tackle (waived)

Aaron Fuller, wide receiver (waived)

Jarrod Hewitt, defensive tackle (waived)

Cade Johnson, wide receiver (waived)

Josh Johnson, running back (waived/injured)

Vi Jones, linebacker (waived)

Kevin Kassis, wide receiver (waived)

Tyler Mabry, tight end (waived)

Bo Melton, wide receiver (waived)

Tanner Muse, linebacker (waived)

Scott Nelson, safety (waived)

Liam Ryan, tackle (waived)

Dakoda Shepley, guard (waived)

Tyreke Smith, linebacker (injured reserve)

Freddie Swain, wide receiver (waived)

Darwin Thompson, running back (waived)

Lakiem Williams, linebacker (waived)

Deontai Wiliams, safety (waived)

Notable cuts

Seattle cutting Jacob Eason, a former University of Washington star quarterback, means the team will have just two quarterbacks on its 53-man roster.

The Seahawks traded safety Ugo Amadi on Aug. 15 to acquire J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a receiver that was drafted ahead of DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin and Diontae Johnson in the 2019 NFL Draft. Two weeks after the deal, the Seahawks cut the struggling fourth-year wideout. Arcega-Whiteside's best season to date has been his rookie season when he finished with 10 catches and 169 receiving yards.

Freddie Swain, who functioned as the No. 3 receiver for last year's team, was cut after two seasons in Seattle. He totaled 38 catches for 502 receiving yards during his tenure.

Aaron Fuller, who caught passes for Eason while playing at the University of Washington, was not able to carve out a role in the Seahawks' receiving core.

Bo Melton, a seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was also unable to find a spot among the six receivers on the roster.

Seahawks 2022 roster, position by position

Quarterback (2): Geno Smith, Drew Lock

Geno Smith, Drew Lock Running back (4): Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Walker III, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas

Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Walker III, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas Wide receiver (6): Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart, Dareke Young

Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart, Dareke Young Tight end (3): Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson

Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson Offensive line (9): Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe, Gabe Jackson, Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes, Austin Blythe, Kyle Fuller

Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe, Gabe Jackson, Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes, Austin Blythe, Kyle Fuller Defensive line (7): Poona Ford, Al Woods, Myles Adams, Bryan Mone, Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson, L.J. Collier

Poona Ford, Al Woods, Myles Adams, Bryan Mone, Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson, L.J. Collier Linebacker (8): Jordyn Brooks, Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, Boye Mafe, Cody Barton, Nick Bellore, Alton Robinson, Joshua Onujiogu

Jordyn Brooks, Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, Boye Mafe, Cody Barton, Nick Bellore, Alton Robinson, Joshua Onujiogu Cornerback (6): Coby Bryant, Artie Burns, Tariq Woolen, Sidney Jones IV, Michael Jackson, John Reid

Coby Bryant, Artie Burns, Tariq Woolen, Sidney Jones IV, Michael Jackson, John Reid Safeties (5): Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Ryan Neal, Josh Jones, Joey Blount

Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Ryan Neal, Josh Jones, Joey Blount Kickers, punters, specialists (3): Michael Dickson, Jason Myers, Tyler Ott

The Seahawks are scheduled to practice Tuesday afternoon.