Seahawks cut 23 players at deadline to set regular season roster

SEATTLE — With the team's home opener less than two weeks away, the Seattle Seahawks have set its full 53-man regular-season roster.
To reach the NFL's required roster size, the Seahawks needed to cut 23 players by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Here were the Seahawks that were cut at the deadline:
- Justin Coleman, cornerback (released)
- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, wide receiver (waived)
- Marquise Blair, safety (waived)
- Joel Dublanko, linebacker (waived)
- Jacon Eason, quarterback (waived)
- Greg Eiland, tackle (waived)
- Aaron Fuller, wide receiver (waived)
- Jarrod Hewitt, defensive tackle (waived)
- Cade Johnson, wide receiver (waived)
- Josh Johnson, running back (waived/injured)
- Vi Jones, linebacker (waived)
- Kevin Kassis, wide receiver (waived)
- Tyler Mabry, tight end (waived)
- Bo Melton, wide receiver (waived)
- Tanner Muse, linebacker (waived)
- Scott Nelson, safety (waived)
- Liam Ryan, tackle (waived)
- Dakoda Shepley, guard (waived)
- Tyreke Smith, linebacker (injured reserve)
- Freddie Swain, wide receiver (waived)
- Darwin Thompson, running back (waived)
- Lakiem Williams, linebacker (waived)
- Deontai Wiliams, safety (waived)
Notable cuts
- Seattle cutting Jacob Eason, a former University of Washington star quarterback, means the team will have just two quarterbacks on its 53-man roster.
- The Seahawks traded safety Ugo Amadi on Aug. 15 to acquire J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a receiver that was drafted ahead of DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin and Diontae Johnson in the 2019 NFL Draft. Two weeks after the deal, the Seahawks cut the struggling fourth-year wideout. Arcega-Whiteside's best season to date has been his rookie season when he finished with 10 catches and 169 receiving yards.
- Freddie Swain, who functioned as the No. 3 receiver for last year's team, was cut after two seasons in Seattle. He totaled 38 catches for 502 receiving yards during his tenure.
- Aaron Fuller, who caught passes for Eason while playing at the University of Washington, was not able to carve out a role in the Seahawks' receiving core.
- Bo Melton, a seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was also unable to find a spot among the six receivers on the roster.
Seahawks 2022 roster, position by position
- Quarterback (2): Geno Smith, Drew Lock
- Running back (4): Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Walker III, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas
- Wide receiver (6): Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart, Dareke Young
- Tight end (3): Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson
- Offensive line (9): Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe, Gabe Jackson, Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes, Austin Blythe, Kyle Fuller
- Defensive line (7): Poona Ford, Al Woods, Myles Adams, Bryan Mone, Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson, L.J. Collier
- Linebacker (8): Jordyn Brooks, Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, Boye Mafe, Cody Barton, Nick Bellore, Alton Robinson, Joshua Onujiogu
- Cornerback (6): Coby Bryant, Artie Burns, Tariq Woolen, Sidney Jones IV, Michael Jackson, John Reid
- Safeties (5): Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Ryan Neal, Josh Jones, Joey Blount
- Kickers, punters, specialists (3): Michael Dickson, Jason Myers, Tyler Ott
The Seahawks are scheduled to practice Tuesday afternoon.
Starting Wednesday, Seattle can create a 16-man practice squad, which can include players that were waived at the deadline.