The Seattle Seahawks are advancing in the postseason after a 17-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Seattle's real spark came in the 2nd quarter when Marshawn Lynch powered into the endzone for the first touchdown of the game.

Russell Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to rookie DK Metcalf, who had a monster game against the Eagles.

Now the Seahawks will face the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. Seattle time.

RELATED: 'It's a great feeling to be back': Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seahawks

The last time the Seahawks faced the Eagles in Philadelphia, Seattle also won that bird battle with a final score of 17-9.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had his first postseason start ended by a head injury. Wentz appeared to get injured in the first quarter of the wild-card playoff game against Seattle when he was drilled on a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Wentz stayed in the game for several plays before he was checked out in the sideline medical tent. He left for the locker room late in the quarter and was ruled out at halftime. Wentz was replaced by Josh McCown. The 40-year-old veteran made his first playoff appearance.