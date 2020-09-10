Seahawks suspend Seattle radio host Dori Monson after transphobic tweet

The Seattle Times has confirmed that Dori Monson has been suspended indefinitely by Bonneville Seattle from hosting the Seahawks’ pregame and postgame radio shows following a post on Twitter mocking transgender people.
Monson sent the tweet Wednesday night during the Washington gubernatorial debate between Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp.
Monson tweeted: “Inslee: we follow science in WA. The state where I could go to Olympia tomorrow and change my birth cert to say I was a girl on 10/2/61 HAHAHAHAHA.”
Monson declined comment Friday when reached by the newspaper.
He has been part of the Seahawks’ game-day coverage since 2002 and has hosted a Friday segment on 97.3 FM with coach Pete Carroll.