SEATTLE — Sunday's Seattle Seahawks game against the Arizona Cardinals was moved to Sunday Night Football "out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans."

The Seahawks and Cardinals, originally scheduled to play at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, will now play at 5:20 p.m. PT.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders will now play at 1:05 p.m. They were originally scheduled to appear on Sunday Night Football.

"Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL tweeted.