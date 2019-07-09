SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are opening a sensory room at CenturyLink Field this season for fans with autism or sensory challenges.

The A-OK Sensory Room will provide a safe and calming environment for fans who may feel overwhelmed or overstimulated during events and games. The room is located at GuestLink on the Southwest Field Plaza and will be open for all full stadium events.

The room was spearheaded by Traci Schneider, the wife of Seahawks General Manager John Schneider.

The room offers fans “a safe place to come to take a break, to get that calming environment amongst the chaos of a Seahawks game at CenturyLink Field,” Traci Schneider said. “Not only is it helping people with autism, but it is also assisting our fans with PTSD, with any sensory challenges that just merely need a break to be with us on game day.”

No registration is required to use the room, but all children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Along with the sensory room at CenturyLink Field, the Seahawks Women’s Association will also continue to provide toolkits with noise-canceling headphones, sensory toys, a game schedule, and an identifier badge for fans with autism.

Any fans that need assistance during the game can call 888-MY-HAWKS or text HAWK12.

