The Packers beat the Seahawks 28-23 in Green Bay to eliminate Seattle from the postseason.

Quarterback Russell Wilson directed three straight touchdown drives out of the gate in the second half for a strong second half rally from the Seahawks.

But Seattle's defense bent and then broke against Green Bay while surrendering 344 total yards and committing costly penalties in a season-ending 28-23 loss to the Packers in the NFC divisional round.

It was yet another rough outing for a defensive unit that struggled to stop anyone all season.

The Packers were 9 of 14 on third down and 3 for 3 in the red zone against Seattle. The Seahawks finished the regular season with the 26th-ranked defense in the NFL.

Seattle had the 27th-ranked passing defense and was ranked 22nd against the run.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two touchdowns for the Packers on Sunday night.

They will play at top-seeded San Francisco for the conference title next weekend.

Green Bay's spruced-up defense fended off a spirited Seattle rally to seal the victory.

