Seahawks rookies bond on Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Following Tuesday's Seattle Seahawks' OTA practice, Pete Carroll asked the rookie class to meet him in the parking lot for a team bonding adventure.
With Carroll leading the way, the rookies met up with members of the Muckleshoot Tribe and headed out to go canoeing on Lake Washington.
Several tribal leaders from the Muckleshoot Tribe spoke to the Seahawks players before the outing about the importance of water to the area and to the Tribe.
Donny Stevenson, vice chair of the Muckleshoot Tribe, explained that before every canoe ride the Tribe repeats its mantra of "One heart, One Mind," pulling together.
"It was a little more difficult that we thought," Coach Carroll said. "They had to work at it. There's a lot of stuff that we do and this is one of the events. It is really important that we do spend time and focus on the opportunities for guys to get to know each other and all of that because that's the connection that makes a difference down the road."