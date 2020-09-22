Seahawks lose Irvin and Blair to ACL injuries

The Seahawks' win Sunday night was spectacular, but it came with a cost. They lose two starters on defense to ACL tears.

They lose two starters on defense to ACL tears.

Linebacker Bruce Irvin tore his in the fourth quarter with 4:01 left in the game. It happened as he was rushing the quarterback. He planted his right foot and went down, clutching his right knee.

I guess I am human after all. 😩🤦🏾‍♂️ — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 21, 2020

Both Bruce Irvin and Marquise Blair will have knee surgery and are out for the year per Pete Carroll. #Seahawks — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) September 21, 2020

Nickel cornerback Marquise Blair injured his ACL in the third quarter. Blair tore his ACL after tackling Patriots running back Sony Michel and then was hit by "friendly fire." K.J. Wright came in to finish off Michel and slide into Blair's right knee.

The Seahawks chose to pay KJ Wright instead of Jadeveon Clowney, and then KJ Wright ended Marquise Blair’s season.pic.twitter.com/5R2ANnGJXI — Matthew Erickson (@therealmge) September 21, 2020

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll also said three players dislocated fingers, including safety Jamal Adams and Tre Flowers. Carroll says both Adams and Flowers should be able to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Carroll now needs to figure out who is going to replace Irvin and Blair. He's said he won't announce their replacements until later this week.

Ugo Amadi played well in place of Blair. He's probably in the lead to replace him.

As for Irvin, the Hawks could do multiple things. They have a few guys, in-house, that could take over, including first round pick Jordyn Brooks or Cody Barton.