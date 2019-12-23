Seahawks face the 49ers Sunday Dec. 29, after last week's disappointing loss against the Cardinals.

A lot has happened since the loss, including a Christmas gift to fans when the Seahawks brought Marshawn Lynch back to the team. Lynch is expected to play in Sunday's game.

"It's a great feeling to be back. Thank you," Lynch said during a Christmas Eve news conference with coach Pete Carroll announcing his return to the Seahawks.

You can watch the Seahawks against the 49ers on KING 5 this Sunday. The Sunday Night Football pre-game coverage starts at 4 p.m. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:20 p.m.

You can also watch online here.

RELATED: Newly-adopted Kentucky child changes legal name to honor Seahawks QB

RELATED: Seahawks Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner named as starters for 2020 Pro Bowl