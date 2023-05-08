As the Hawks get ready for the upcoming season, they treated fans to a scrimmage inside the stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — All 12’s celebrated Football Fest at Lumen Field Friday night to kick off the Seahawks' season.

“I’m real excited, hoping to hear some noise," safety Bobby Wagner said before the game. "I’m hoping to get all the fanfare out…I’m excited to get in front of this fanbase and really show what I have to offer."

As training camp is coming to an end, the Seahawks are gearing up for the start of the 2023 season. At Lumen Field, the Seahawks played in a mock game and got the chance to interact with their beloved 12’s. Fans got a sneak peek into the exploding energy this season is going to have.

Football Fest took place on Lumen Field with the gate opening at 4 p.m. and the game starting at 5:20 p.m. There was an opportunity for autograph signing at 7 p.m.

Entrances are located at the north side of the stadium on 2nd Avenue South and South King Street and south side on 330 South Royal Brougham Way. Parking is available in the North Lot and the Lumen Field Garage at first-come basis at $20 per vehicle.

Fans could purchase tickets for Football Fest for $20 per person on the Seahawks Training Camp website.

Fans watched the chemistry between rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, safety Julian Love, Bobby Wagner, who is back with the Hawks after a year with the Los Angeles Rams, and the rest of the Seahawks.