2023 NFL Draft tracker: Where could the Seahawks pick in the first round?

As it stands, the Seahawks would have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft because of the Broncos' 3-10 record.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Denver Broncos (3-10) were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday, ending a miserable first year of the Russell Wilson era.

In other words: It's a good time to be a Seahawks fan.

Not only are the Seahawks in the hunt for a playoff spot this season, but the franchise owns the Broncos' first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. (Also noteworthy: The Seahawks have the Broncos' second-round pick, which would convey as the 34th pick in the draft if the season ended today.)

As it stands, the Seahawks would have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft because of the Broncos' 3-10 record, according to Tankathon, a site that tracks the NFL Draft order. Denver, which has the league's worst scoring offense, has two games against playoff teams remaining. Their losing slide does not figure to get better, barring a few unexpected upsets.

That helps the Seahawks' cause tremendously.

A unique storyline in the upcoming draft is that the Seahawks are not alone. Three teams fighting for the playoffs are all in line to have top-five picks too, courtesy of their less fortunate trade partners.

Here's what the top 5 picks in the 2023 Draft would look like if the season ended today:

1. Houston Texans (1-11-1)

2. Seattle Seahawks via the Denver Broncos (3-10)

3. Chicago Bears (3-10)

4. Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams (4-9)

5. Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints (4-9)

Anddddd the Seahawks still have their own first-round pick too. There's a real chance the team will have two picks in the top half of the draft unless they make the playoffs. Which would be nice too.

The Seahawks are slated to have the 17th overall pick because they sit just outside the playoffs in the NFC. If Seattle claims a playoff spot, its first-round pick would be anywhere between 19-32 depending on its finish in the postseason.

Here's where the Seahawks currently stand.

15. Green Bay Packers (5-8)

16. Detroit Lions (6-7)

17. Seahawks (7-6)

18. New York Jets (7-6)

Top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft

The upcoming draft has three strong quarterback prospects to lead the class.

Here is the Pro Football Focus "Big Board" of the top players likely to leave for the NFL:

Bryce Young, quarterback, Alabama Will Anderson Jr, edge rusher, Alabama Will Levis, quarterback, Kentucky C.J. Stroud, quarterback, Ohio State Jalen Carter, defensive tackle, Georgia Bryan Breece, defensive tackle, Clemson Peter Skoronski, offensive tackle, Northwestern Myles Murphy, edge rusher, Clemson Quentin Johnston, wide receiver, TCU Nolan Smith, edge rusher, Georgia