Seahawks' Hall hopes to make trucking hobby a way of life in the NFL

Derick Hall knows his motor is just as powerful as that of his custom truck.

SEATTLE — Seahawks fans will soon know Derick Hall for trucking quarterbacks, but it's a trucking hobby off the field that's his calling card in the south.

He pulls up to the Seahawks facility in his pride and joy.

He's a big man in an even bigger ride.

Hall said the hobby started when he was small.

"I'm from Gulfport, Mississippi and we have all these vehicle events," Hall said. "Cruisin' the Coast, Scrapin' the Coast, Jeepin' the Coast, and it's bigtime down there."

Hall's uncle was a mechanic and his friends were captivated as well.

It was his dream to own a car of his own.

"When I had the opportunity to get to college, I got my first vehicle after my freshman year. Saved up a lot of money and bought my first truck," Hall said.

Hall has since added two other trucks to the collection. One of them that he customized with his own hands is now in Seattle.

It's named the "One Percent Truck" because that's what doctors gave his chances of living when he was born four months premature.

It's safe to say he's living now.

Hall said what brings him most joy is watching how other people react.

"You just see how excited everybody gets, how happy everybody gets," Hall said. "I pull up to a gas station and who knows how long I'm going to be there. Every time I pull up, it could be a five minute interaction or it could be an hour interaction just talking to people."

Hall took KING 5 Sports for a spin and detailed the process of putting his custom trucks together.

"You have to start with the truck itself," Hall said. "It comes raw, so no color on it. It's nothing but all the frames, you got to frame it up."

The final product comes with all the bells and whistles—cameras on both ends, shocks that hold nitrogen and a train horn.

Hall hopes similar loud noises soon appear on the football field.

For now, catch him in his other lane.