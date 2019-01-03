Editor's note: The video above is an interview in 2014 between Jean Enersen and Paul Allen following the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl win

The Seattle Seahawks are not for sale.

After Paul Allen died from complications associated with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in October, the team's future in Seattle was questioned.

But speculation that the team would be sold were stamped out this week when the team's ownership status was confirmed at the NFL Scouting Combine.

General Manager John Schneider told reporters that Jody Allen, Paul's sister, will maintain ownership of the team.

“We lost Paul, we all miss Paul a ton," Schneider said. "We’ve been working with Jody now, his sister, and she has been amazing… It has been hard (losing Paul), but she has been amazing. She’s real responsive, she is into it. She’s aligned, she wants to win, it has been great in that regard.”

After Paul Allen's death, Jody became the trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust, which owns the Seahawks. Head Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday the transition has been smooth.

"We've had great meetings with Jody," said Head Coach Pete Carroll. "I've been so impressed, and her ability to put things in motion in similar fashion."

Paul took ownership of the team in 1997, saving it from relocation. He also owned the Portland Trail Blazers since 1988.

The teams are both operated under Allen's company, Vulcan. The Seahawks is worth at least $2 billion and the Blazers are valued at about $1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Shortly after Paul Allen's death, sports business experts believed the team would be sold. It was speculated that Jody Allen did not want ownership of any sports team.

"[Jody] cares tremendously about carrying on Paul's legacy, and she is going to do that," Carroll said.