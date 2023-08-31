Takeaways from Seahawks' initial 53-man roster reveal

The Seahawks trimmed the roster down to 53 on Tuesday as the regular season draws closer.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks began the 2023 training camp with 90 players on the roster, but by the end of the day Tuesday, that number had been trimmed to 53.

The National Football League's (NFL) maximum for each team's active roster is 53, and all 32 of the league's organizations had a deadline of 1 p.m. PT Tuesday to have no more than that number on the team.

The Seahawks did not have many surprises with the final roster, as many of the team's starting positions were set in stone from the outset of training camp. However, there were a few notable players who found a way to make the team, as well as a few omissions that weren't entirely expected.

Here are three takeaways as the Seahawks put together the first 53-man roster ahead of the Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Camp sensation earns spot

Jake Bobo, an undrafted wide receiver out of UCLA, was one of the most talked-about players throughout training camp and consistently delivered key plays in each of Seattle's three preseason games. Bobo was Seattle's leading receiver in the preseason, catching 7 passes for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Cody Thompson also surprised some people when he was one of the six wide receivers the Seahawks kept on the roster out of camp. Thompson has experience on special teams in years past, which likely helped elevate him above some of his contemporaries who didn't make the final roster.

Inspiring local story comes to end

Ben Burr-Kirven deserves a ton of respect for even getting himself back onto an NFL roster at all after two devastating knee injuries that caused nerve damage, forcing him to miss two seasons while recovering.

The former Washington Husky drew praise from head coach Pete Carroll and teammates during training camp for his tenacity and dedication to return to the Seahawks. However, Burr-Kirven didn't do enough to make the final 53-man roster and was passed over for the Seahawks' practice squad of 15. He could return to the Seahawks this season if the team has depth issues at linebacker, but for now one of the most inspiring stories of camp is on hold.

Running back position underscores youthful team

DeeJay Dallas will feel like an elder statesman in Seahawks running back position meetings this season. This should be a new feeling for Dallas, who is just 24 years old and entering his fourth NFL season. The other running backs that will start the season with Seattle are Kenneth Walker, a second-round draft pick in 2022, along with rookies Zach Charbonnet and Kenny Mcintosh.

The Seahawks will be a young team overall in 2023, with 14 rookies making the 53-man roster and 22 first- or second-year players.

Seahawks' full 53-man roster (as of Thursday morning)

Quarterback (2): Geno Smith, Drew Lock

Running Back (4): Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, DeeJay Dallas, Kenny McIntosh

Receiver (6): Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, Cody Thompson

Tight End (3): Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson

Offensive Line (9): Charles Cross, Damien Lewis, Evan Brown, Phil Haynes, Abraham Lucas, Olu Oluwatimi, Anthony Bradford, Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe

Defensive Line (6): Dre'Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, Mario Edwards Jr., Mike Morris, Myles Adams, Cameron Young

Linebacker (10): Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Devin Bush, Drake Thomas, Nick Bellore, Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, Tyreke Smith

Cornerback (6): Riq Woolen, Tre Brown, Michael Jackson, Devon Witherspoon, Coby Bryant, Kyu Blu Kelly

Safety (4): Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Julian Love, Jerrick Reed II