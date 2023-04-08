Know before you go: Attending Seahawks 2023 training camp

Seahawks training camp started on Tuesday and ends on Aug. 16.

RENTON, Wash. — A year after trading its franchise quarterback in a blockbuster move, and re-jiggering the entire franchise's hierarchy in one fell swoop, the 2022 Seattle Seahawks did what the Seahawks typically do during the Pete Caroll era: Win.

Even when most pundits were pegging the Seahawks to be a bottom-of-the-barrel team, the Seahawks replaced Russell Wilson with Geno Smith and got better.

The new season - and the hope that comes with a blank slate - is rearing its very pretty head, but first, the Seahawks have training camp to iron out the kinks and prep for four months of football (and hopefully more).

Here's everything you need to attend this year's Seahawks training camp.

When and where is Seahawks training camp?

Seahawks training camp started on Tuesday and ends on Aug. 16.

The training camp practices will be held at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton.

Is Seahawks training camp open to the public?

Yes, but all fans attending must pre-register and purchase a transportation voucher because space at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center facility is limited. Only fans registered to attend will be allowed to attend and watch practice.

Seahawks training camp schedule

What time do practices begin?

Training camp practices will begin at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., or 1:45 p.m. depending on the date. The Seahawks encouraged the public to double-check the time for the date they are registered for.

These practices will be around two hours, but that is subject to change, according to the Seahawks.

How do I attend training camp?

The Seahawks said registration for training camp practices will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, exclusively through the team's website. The team is allowing a maximum of eight registrations per group.

Transportation wristbands will be given to attendees when they check in at the Seahawks Training Camp Check-in Center at The Landing. Check-in for training camp begins 90 minutes before practice and closes 30 minutes after practice begins. The last bus departs The Landing for Virginia Mason Athletic Center, where the Seahawks will be practicing throughout training camp.

Kids 15 years of age and under are able to attend training camp, but they must be accompanied by an adult. Children two years old or younger can attend Seahawks training camp for free and do not need to be registered.

Can I drive directly to training camp?

No. The team said parking is not available at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center facility or nearby neighborhoods. Violators will be ticketed and/or towed. All fans attending training camp are required to pre-register, park at The Renton Landing and use team-approved transportation to and from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. The team will charge $15 per person for a transportation fee during registration.

Levels 3 and 4 at the Renton Landing Parking Garage will be available for parking. When these levels are full, vehicles will be re-directed to a parking lot nearby. The Seahawks encourage guests to carpool or use mass transit.

Will there be any food and drinks at training camp?

According to the Seahawks, several food carts and vendors will be at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. The Renton Landing will also have dining options for breakfast and lunch.

Can I be near the players and get autographs?