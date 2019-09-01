Russell Wilson has been named to the 2019 Pro Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday.

Wilson, who was originally named a Pro Bowl alternate, will replace Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who is unable to play due to an injury.

This will be Wilson’s sixth Pro Bowl.

During the 2018 season, Wilson threw a career-high 35 touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions. He is the first quarterback in NFL history to have a winning record in each of his first seven seasons.

Wilson will join punter Michael Dickson and linebacker Bobby Wagner in the Pro Bowl.

