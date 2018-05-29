The Seattle Seahawks are bolstering their receiving corps, agreeing to a one-year contract with 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall, according to multiple reports.

The deal is reportedly for one year and could reach up to $2 million with incentives.

Over his career, Marshall has 959 catches for 12,215 yards and 82 touchdowns, but he played in just five games for the New York Giants in 2017 before a season-ending ankle injury.

There has been no official announcement from the Seahawks, but Marshall posted several photos on his Instagram page wearing a Seahawks shirt.

"Always wanted to play in front of these fans," Marshall wrote on one of the posts.

