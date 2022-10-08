Here are the top 10 Seahawks players for the 2022 season

Example video title will go here for this video

Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner are gone, leaving the door open for Seahawks, young and old, to claim the mantle as the team's best player.

Let's start with No. 10 on the list.

A national pastime for dedicated sports fans anywhere, this ritual is a rite of passage before, during and after every season.

10. Charles Cross :

While it may be a bit early to immediately put Cross into the top 10, it's difficult to ignore two undeniable factors that set him up for success.

For one, the Seahawks selected the Mississippi State product with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the third offensive lineman drafted in the class. That significant draft capital, the Seahawks' highest selection since taking Russell Okung sixth overall in 2010, is a testament to his ceiling as a left tackle.

And, two, he's already been a standout in two preseason games (which matters a little). He didn't allow a quarterback pressure in his first game and responded with another stout performance in a loss to the Chicago Bears.

Tight end Noah Fant was also considered at No. 10, as were quarterbacks Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

