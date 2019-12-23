RENTON, Wash. — After rumors swirled Monday morning, Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll confirmed with 710 ESPN Seattle that running back Marshawn Lynch is meeting with the team to discuss a potential return.

Lynch, who last played for the Oakland Raiders during the 2018 season, will have a "really good chance to play for us," Carroll told 710 ESPN.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Lynch and the Seahawks are "open to a reunion."

The talks with Lynch follow a string of injuries to running backs. Rashaad Penny's season ended after suffering a torn ACL while playing the Rams. On Sunday, Chris Carson left the game with an injured hip and C.J. Prosise's season ended with a broken arm.

RELATED: Seahawks look ahead to primetime showdown after disappointing Cardinals loss

Lynch was traded to the Seahawks in October of 2010. In Seattle, he played a critical role in the Seahawks' success, which included the team's first Super Bowl championship during the 2013 season.

Lynch struggled in his final season in Seattle in 2015, missing nine games due to injury and averaging 3.8 yards per carry. But he is 888 yards away from 10,000 for his career, which would likely be enough to get him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

RELATED: Former Seahawk Cliff Avril takes 20 kids on Christmas shopping spree in Renton

He sat out the 2016 season but returned in 2017 to play for the Oakland Raiders. He played the first few weeks of the 2018 season but was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Lynch planned to retire after the 2018 season.