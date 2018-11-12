The Seattle Seahawks rolled to a 21-7 victory on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, moving up to 8-5 on the season and retaining a strong hold on the fifth spot in the NFC Wild Card race.

The Seahawks defense, in particular, was outstanding, forcing the Vikings to punt five times and not allowing them to advance beyond midfield until midway through the fourth quarter.

The few opportunities Minnesota did have a chance to score Seattle stepped up – including a pass breakup by Bradley McDougald in the end zone on fourth and goal and a blocked field goal attempt by Bobby Wagner, both which occured in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota finally scored late in the fourth, but it was too little too late.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was held to 208 yards, most which he piled up in the fourth quarter. Star receiver Adam Thielen didn’t have his first reception until the fourth, and Minnesota only gained 77 yards on the ground.

It was an all-out dominant performance from the defense, particularly by the secondary. Tre Flowers and Shaquill Griffin had 15 combined tackles, including multiple open field takedowns. Justin Coleman also recovered a fumble and scored, his third touchdown in the last two seasons with Seattle.

Switching to the offensive side of things, the Seahawks accrued 214 rushing yards – more than double the 99 that Minnesota was giving up per game going in. Chris Carson lead the attack with 90 yards, followed by Russell Wilson’s 61 and Rashaad Penny’s 44.

Speaking of Wilson, he had one of the worst passing game of his career. He completed just 10 of 20 attempts, throwing for only 72 yards and one embarrassing interception at the end of the first half.

The defense and running game held things together however, a staple of the Pete Carroll-led Seahawks.

They are in a very comfortable position going forward, and can clinch a playoff spot with a win over San Francisco next week.