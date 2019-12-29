SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in what's expected to be one of the juiciest matchups of the NFL's final week of the regular season.

The NFC West rivals will be playing for the division title and possible home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The loser would enter the playoffs with a wild-card berth.

A lot has happened since the Seahawks disappointing loss to the Cardinals last week, including signing Marshawn Lynch back to the team. Beast Mode is expected to play in Sunday's game.

"It's a great feeling to be back. Thank you," Lynch said during a Christmas Eve news conference with coach Pete Carroll announcing his return to the Seahawks.

Lynch returns after injuries to Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny created a void in the backfield.

