How to watch Seahawks-Packers: TV channel, streaming info, betting lines

SEATTLE — After two straight games in Seattle, the Seahawks will round out the team's preseason slate at Lambeau Field on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

Upstart rookies like Jake Bobo and Jonathan Sutherland will have their final chance to make a case for earning a spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster entering Week 1. Most of Seattle's starters are not expected to suit up on Saturday, so every player on the roster bubble should get ample opportunity to either help or hurt their chances of avoiding being cut.

Here is what you need to know about watching the Seahawks' preseason finale, which will only be televised locally on KING 5.

How to watch Seahawks-Packers

Time: Pregame show at 9:30 a.m. PT, kick-off scheduled for 10 a.m. PT

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

How to watch: KING 5

Storylines to watch

Although the Seahawks will likely sit many of the team's key players, the Packers are expected to play their starters, including new quarterback Jordan Love. Seattle fans can get their first glimpse of the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets in the offseason.

Bobo in particular was made even more likely to make the Week 1 roster after Jaxon Smith-Njigba underwent wrist surgery earlier this week. Bobo was the star of the Seahawks' mock game and has consistently made plays in each of Seattle's two preseason games. Another solid performance from Bobo will make it difficult for coach Pete Carroll to keep the UCLA product off the final roster.

Holton Ahlers should see a lion's share of the reps at quarterback Saturday, and seems likely to earn a practice squad spot in Seattle, if not a possible back-up job with another NFL team. Ahlers has shown off his mobility in the preseason, rushing for 42 yards in the win over the Cowboys. Don't be surprised if Ahlers is cut and immediately brought back into the Seahawks' organization as a practice squad QB with an intriguing future in Seattle.

