Reports: Geno Smith agrees to 3-year, $105M contract with Seahawks

SEATTLE — Geno Smith has agreed to a new contract to remain with the Seattle Seahawks, as the franchise looks to build upon a 2022 season that exceeded expectations.

The 32-year-old veteran quarterback agreed to a three-year $105 million deal to stay with the Seahawks after he excelled in his ninth NFL season, according to NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Smith was set to become a free agent. The Seahawks officially announced an agreement with Smith shortly after the deal was reported. Official contract terms were not disclosed by the organization.

Smith replaced longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson in 2022, leading the Seahawks to nine wins and a playoff spot in the National Football Conference (NFC). The 32-year-old set franchise records in passing yards (4,282) and completions (399) while leading the NFL with a 69.8% completion percentage.

After spending seven consecutive seasons as a backup quarterback for four different franchises (Jets, Giants, Chargers and Seahawks), Smith seized a starting opportunity that opened when Seattle traded away Wilson in March 2022.

Smith beat out Drew Lock, acquired in the Wilson trade, for the Seahawks' No. 1 quarterback spot during the preseason and never let go. Despite modest preseason expectations, Smith was the primary component in the Seahawks' surprising run to the 2022 playoffs, earning him his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance.

Seattle's postseason was cut short in the Wild Card round, but Smith played well enough during the season to warrant a pay raise.