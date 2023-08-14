Alex Collins, former Seahawks running back, dies in motorcycle crash

Collins ran for 613 yards and five touchdowns in his Seahawks' career.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — Former Seahawks running back Alex Collins died at the age of 28, just days shy of his 29th birthday. He passed away following a motorcycle accident in Florida on Sunday night.

According to the Broward County Sherriff's Office, at around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Collins was driving a motorcycle when he struck another vehicle attempting to make a left turn across the lane he was travelling in, police said. He died at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Collins was a fifth-round pick for the Seahawks in 2016. He played in Seattle that season as well as the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. Collins ran for 613 yards and five touchdowns in his Seahawks' career.

He played two seasons in Baltimore, having his best year in 2017 where he rushed for 973 yards and six touchdowns.

Collins most recently played this spring with the USFL's Memphis Showboats.

Both of Collins' quarterbacks in Seattle tweeted their respects. Geno Smith writing, “Life so crazy man. Fly high my boy until we meet again.”

Life so crazy man.

Fly high my boy until we meet again 🕊️



AK ALL THE WAY 🙏 https://t.co/n0dDnWxjzF — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 15, 2023

In Denver, Russell Wilson expressed his feelings, "To one of my favorite teammates. You brought joy to every huddle. Keep Dancin’ in Heaven. Love you AC. Forever missed." #RIP

To one of my favorite teammates.

You brought joy to every huddle.

Keep Dancin’ in Heaven.



Love you AC. Forever missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/X6dbhWzifH — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 15, 2023