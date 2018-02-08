Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is not a man of many words but the time has come for him to speak.

Thomas penned an essay for the Players’ Tribune, “Here’s What’s Actually Going On,” explaining the reasoning behind his holdout.

“Right away, I want to make something clear: I don’t like doing this kind of stuff,” Thomas began.

Here’s what’s actually going on .



Earl Thomas goes in. https://t.co/S05VY0eONl via @playerstribune — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) August 2, 2018

The Seahawks star safety was absent from the team’s offseason workout program and has yet to report to training camp. Thomas believes his side of the story needs to be heard.

“I’m in a situation where I feel like I really have to say something,” Thomas continued. “Not just on behalf of myself, but also for the other players around the league who are currently in the same position as me, or who will be in the future.”

RELATED: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has a message for Earl Thomas

Thomas discussed the short career span of many NFL players and the physical, mental and emotional strength required to “survive” in the league.

“If you’re risking your body to deliver all of this value to an organization, then you deserve some sort of assurance that the organization will take care of you if you get hurt,” Thomas explained. “It’s that simple. This isn’t new, and this isn’t complicated.

“It’s the reason I’m holding out – I want to be able to give my everything, on every play, without any doubt in my mind.”

Thomas’ message isn’t new, he posted something similar on social media this summer.

Working out all offseason to stay in shape, Thomas is ready to play football – for Seattle or a new NFL team. But he is standing strong behind his plea to get what he believes he deserves.

Whether the Seahawks give in to his demands is a whole different story.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM