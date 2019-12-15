The Seahawks clinched a spot in the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight with a victory over the Panthers — and after the Cowboys beat the Rams on Sunday.

Russell Wilson threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and Chris Carson ran for 133 yards and two scores and the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-24.

Seattle scored on its first three possessions as Wilson completed 8 of 10 passes for 175 yards with 19-yard touchdown passes to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for a perfect 153.8 QB rating.

It was the 100th regular season win for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

The Atlanta Falcons beat the San Francisco 49ers in a wild finish after scoring two touchdowns in the last two seconds of the game.

The Seahawks are now the top seed in the NFC.

Next Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals play the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field starting at 1:25 p.m.

