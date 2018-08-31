The Seattle Seahawks lost their preseason finale to the Oakland Raiders Thursday night to close out the summer with a 0-4 record.

The dress rehearsal was the last game for many in a Seahawks uniform.

With the 53-man roster deadline set for Saturday at 1 p.m. PT, the young players left it all on the field, hoping to remain with the Seahawks or at least land with another club following the cutdowns this weekend.

Here are four takeaways from Thursday’s preseason loss to the Raiders.

Austin Davis will find himself a new NFL team

When the Seahawks traded with the Packers for quarterback Brett Hundley, it became clear the battle between Austin Davis and Alex McGough to back up Russell Wilson was finally over.

But Davis, a seasoned veteran, will likely find himself a new NFL team, especially after his performance Thursday night against the Raiders.

Davis hit Damore’ea Stringfellow on an 81-yard bomb for the Seahawks’ first score of the game.

Davis played the entire first half and finished the night completing 13 of 20 passes attempted for 194 yards and one touchdown. He logged a passer rating of 113.3.

Mike Davis should make the 53-man roster

With first-round draft pick Rashaad Penny sidelined the majority of the preseason following finger surgery, Mike Davis and the other running backs have had their share of opportunities on the field.

Chris Carson has clearly made a push to be the team’s lead running back, but Davis has put together a solid performance this summer, leading the Seahawks in rushing yards.

Davis also sits just behind running back C.J. Prosise with Seattle’ second-most receptions of the summer.

Friday night, Davis punched one in from the 1-yard line, the Seahawks’ lone rushing touchdown of the game. Davis posted nine carries for 45 yards and the touchdown against the Raiders.

Shaquem Griffin preparing to start in Denver

Following the news middle linebacker K.J. Wright could possibly miss the start of the regular season after his knee surgery, rookie Shaquem Griffin has been preparing to play in the opener in Denver.

Leading the Seahawks in tackles against the Raiders with seven total Thursday night, Griffin still needs all the reps he can get before he starts against the Broncos.

With Week 1 just around the corner, the rookie will have to rely on the leadership in the locker room, namely Bobby Wagner, who he will line up next to on Sundays.

Is it too early to worry about kicker Sebastian Janikowski?

Sebastian Janikowski beat out Jason Myers this summer for the Seahawks’ kicking position, as the clear veteran favorite.

Janikowski and Myers were signed to the squad this offseason to compete to replace Blair Walsh, who struggled through just one season in Seattle.

Janikowski was originally selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft. After 18 years with Oakland, he faced his former club in Seattle for the first time Thursday night.

He missed two of his three extra points and had no field goal attempts.

Is it too early to worry about his leg? Likely not, but if the misses become a pattern, Seattle might be on the kicker hunt once again.

