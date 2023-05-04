2023 NFL mock draft: Will Seahawks pick Jalen Carter over QB in first round?

NFL draft experts were conflicted about the Seahawks' choices with the fifth overall pick.

SEATTLE — We are now less than a month out from the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Seahawks continue to be one of the more intriguing teams among those picking in the top 10.

As one of four teams holding multiple first-round draft picks, the Seahawks have a prime opportunity to bring in at least one, if not more players who could make an immediate impact as a rookie.

Although Geno Smith has been secured on a nine-figure contract, the Seahawks still have done their due diligence on all of the top quarterback options in the draft, making sure to pose for a selfie with each one during their meetings.

Some mock drafts see the Seahawks nabbing a signal-caller in the top five, while others still see a controversial star defender as the most likely pick for Seattle.

Here's who the Seahawks are currently selecting in the most recent mock drafts from the top pundits:

No. 5: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

What they're saying: "But perhaps the biggest question is where they stand on Carter, who is probably the most talented player in the class but has some off-field concerns. He pled no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing after an arrest during combine week and is coming off a disappointing pro day in which he showed up out of shape. The Seahawks signed Dre'Mont Jones, but Carter could really change this defensive line with his game-breaking quickness and power on the interior. They just have to be comfortable with their homework."

No. 20: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

What they're saying: "I wouldn't be surprised if Seattle continued replenishing the defensive line depth chart here, and I also suspect it would give Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker a long look as a future starter. I kept coming back to Flowers, who fits with the Seahawks as a third receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. He has 4.42 speed to stretch the field and the open-field elusiveness to turn underneath throws into big gains. This is another team that has two second-round picks, and it could result in a second straight outstanding draft for Seattle."

No. 5: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

What they're saying: "The Seahawks re-signed Geno Smith, but that wouldn’t prevent me from taking a swing on a talent like Richardson. Yes, there is some work to be done as a passer, but the tools are there and if he can improve in that regard, you are pairing it with elite athleticism."

No. 20: Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU

What they're saying: "Johnston would give the Seahawks an impressive trio of wide receivers in the short term while helping prepare for any decline from Tyler Lockett, who is now 31 years old, in the medium to long term. He forced 19 missed tackles on 60 receptions last season and would be a great value pick should he fall to 20th overall."

No. 5: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

What they're saying: "Carter might be the most talented player in this draft and the Seahawks need interior help. If the team is comfortable with Carter after examining his off-field issues, GM John Schneider could turn the card in for him."

No. 20: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

What they're saying: Uchenna Nwosu's contract is due to expire after the 2023 season. Murphy can slide right into one of the edge spots and immediately upgrade Seattle's run defense while potentially rushing inside on sub-packages.

No. 5: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

What they're saying: "The Seahawks would prefer to trade back but it would be spot-on Pete Carroll/John Scheinder to use another first-round pick acquired in the Russell Wilson trade to beef up the offensive line, moving Skoronski to guard. Fifth is high for him here, but the pick fits. The Northwestern product's versatility also provides backup in case a tackle gets hurt."

No. 17: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

What they're saying: "MOCK TRADE! Will Levis' slide ends here with the Seattle Seahawks sensing some serious value and swapping with Pittsburgh (Seattle sends its third-round pick and 20 for Pittsburgh's fourth-round pick and 17) so it can jump up and add a QB with some Josh Allen traits (I'll never forget Seattle GM John Schneider watching Allen's pro day as long as I live) who can sit and learn behind Geno Smith as necessary. The Lions and Bucs were definitely threats to take Levis too."

No. 5: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

What they're saying: "The finer details of Geno Smith's new contract show it's really only a one-year commitment; Seattle absolutely could take a quarterback here. Think of Alex Smith and Joe Flacco when the Chiefs and Ravens, respectively, drafted Patrick Mahomes (2017) and Lamar Jackson (2018) and essentially used the veterans as one-year bridges to the rookies. Then again, I thought the Seahawks might take a quarterback last year, and coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider decided against it, instead turning their picks into the NFL's best rookie class.

Why Richardson? The upside is so, so high. He's a 6-foot-4, 244-pound signal-caller who can make any throw and who also ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the combine. If he's given time to catch up to the speed of the NFL, he could be a star. This would be a great situation for him, on an offense that has young stars. Plus, the Seahawks have another Round 1 pick at No. 20 -- if any team is in a spot to take a high-risk player, it's them. By the way, four quarterbacks going in the top five picks has never happened before."

No. 20: Jaxon Smith-Njiba, WR, Ohio State

What they're saying: "This was a tough pick for me. It could be a front-seven player; Seattle ranked 27th in yards per carry allowed (4.9) last season, though it added free agent tackle Dre'Mont Jones to help. Edge rushers Will McDonald IV (Iowa State) and Myles Murphy (Clemson) could make sense. I also thought about interior offensive line, but it might be a little too high for guard O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida). So if I'm getting the Seahawks a project quarterback at No. 5, why not add a wideout who could make things easier on offense?