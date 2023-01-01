Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick

Due to the disastrous first season of Russell Wilson's time with the Broncos, the Seahawks have a very valuable draft choice in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.

The selection could end up falling below No. 3 overall depending on the results in the final week of the regular season, but there is no question Seattle will have one of the most valuable picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who should the Seahawks select?

There are two schools of thought when it comes to the Seahawks' top draft choice come April.

One concerns the future of the game's most important position for Seattle: the quarterback position. There are several highly touted signal-callers that will be available at the top of the 2023 class.

Geno Smith has defied many expectations and become a Pro Bowler for the first time in his NFL career in 2022. Smith's contract expires at the end of this season, and he likely will command a substantive salary after such a strong season, one in which he had a $3.5 million base salary with the chance to earn up to $7 million with incentives.

Regardless of whether Smith returns or takes his talents to free agency, the Seahawks will want to bring in a young quarterback this offseason, either through the draft or in free agency.

Given that there are questions around most of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class, the other school of thought would be to simply take the best player available when the Seahawks are on the clock.

The team certainly has other positions of need it will be looking to address in the 2023 NFL Draft, and there are a number of non-quarterbacks who could address those deficiencies with the Seahawks' earliest first-round pick.

With that being said, here are four of the Seahawks' best options with Denver's first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, in no particular order:

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Carter has been linked to the Seahawks more often in mock drafts than just about any other prospect, and the possibility of him in the middle of the Seattle defensive line should be very enticing to the 12s.

Al Woods is 35 and likely nearing the end of his NFL career, and Carter could be the perfect player to come in and learn from the veteran before taking over as the new anchor of the Seahawks' defensive line.

Not only is Carter on the verge of being a back-to-back national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs, but he simply looks like a man amongst boys and will absolutely wreck opposing offenses at the next level.

Jalen Carter is stealing Oregon’s lunch money pic.twitter.com/AVLeuXb0Xw — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) September 3, 2022

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

If the Seahawks do decide to select a quarterback early in the draft, Stroud should be the best one available when Seattle is on the clock.

A two-time Heisman finalist, Stroud put up huge numbers for the Buckeyes and has the mobility that more and more NFL teams are looking for at the quarterback position.

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Stroud also fits the physical mold of a great NFL quarterback. With or without Geno Smith returning next year, Stroud could be the future of the position in Seattle.

Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

One of college football's most intimidating defenders, Anderson is an elite run-stopper and pass rusher for the Crimson Tide.

He returned to Alabama even after getting high draft grades a year ago and might not even be on the board when the Seahawks are on the clock.

If Anderson is there, Seahawks general manager John Schneider and the draft room will have to consider adding him to a run defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL in 2022.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

It remains unclear whether Young or Stroud will be the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the Seahawks wouldn't be going wrong by selecting either signal-caller.

Young is a bit smaller than Stroud but has been phenomenal over his time at Alabama. A Heisman Trophy winner in 2021, Young threw 79 touchdowns over his two years as a starter and just 12 interceptions.