Unless you're the NCAA, Odell Beckham Jr.'s postgame celebration following LSU's victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Monday may have seemed like harmless fun.

As it turns out, that may not be the case.

New Orleans police have confirmed to 3News that an arrest warrant has been issued for Beckham, charging him with simple assault. The warrant for Beckham's arrest comes a day after a video made the rounds on social media, which showed the 3-time Pro Bowl wide receiver appearing to slap a police officer on the rear end after the officer urged LSU players to stop smoking cigars during their postgame celebration in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

Beckham's interaction with the officer wasn't the only negative attention he drew as he celebrated his alma mater's national championship on Monday. Shortly after the Tigers' 42-25 victory on Monday, the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was seen handing out cash to multiple LSU players, which would constitute an NCAA violation.

Although LSU initially said it believed the money was fake, it later issued a statement saying that it was investigating the matter.

Appearing on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow stated that the money was real.

“I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah,” Burrow said when asked if the money was real.

