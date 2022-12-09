NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Vikings, Dolphins climb as Cowboys slide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was an exciting Week 1 around the NFL as we saw numerous upsets and surprising outcomes. Those results have led to a massive shake up in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for Week 2.
This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.
Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each Tuesday for the rankings.
Week 2 Power Rankings
1. Buffalo Bills
Last week result: 31-10 win over LAR
Ranking last week: 1
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2
The Bills are the Super Bowl favorite and they looked that way in Week 1 with a dominant win over the defending champion Rams in L.A. Josh Allen looked elite with 297 yards passing and 3 passing touchdowns as well as a rushing touchdown. He did throw two interceptions but it didn’t phase the Bills defense, which picked off Matthew Stafford three times.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Last week result: 44-21 win over ARZ
Ranking last week: 4
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4
Patrick Mahomes didn’t look like he was missing Tyreek Hill on Sunday in the Chiefs’ opener against the Cardinals. Mahomes threw for 360 yards and FIVE touchdowns on Sunday leading to a 44-21 win. Travis Kelce had eight catches for 121 yards, new WR Juju Smith-Schuster was very involved with six catches for 79 yards. And new rookie RB Isaiah Pacheco had 62 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Starting RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire had two receiving TDs of his own.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last week result: 19-3 win over DAL
Ranking last week: 3
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/4
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense throttled Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on Sunday before Prescott left the game with a hand injury in the fourth. The Cowboys drove down the field for a field goal on their first possession but hardly crossed the 50-yard-line after that. The Bucs offense didn’t do anything too special, but Leonard Fournette rushed for 127 yards and new WR Julio Jones was effective with 69 receiving yards including a 48-yard strike from Tom Brady.
4. Los Angeles Chargers
Last week result: 24-19 win over LV
Ranking last week: 7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/5
The Chargers are up a few spots this week after a strong Week 1 performance agains the Raiders. It was somewhat of a conservative game for the Chargers’ offense but their new-look defense came up big against Derek Carr, sacking him five times and intercepting him three times. These are the defensive performances the Chargers were looking for last season. Now, they have Khalil Mack who had three sacks himself on Sunday.
5. Baltimore Ravens
Last week result: 24-9 win over NYJ
Ranking last week: 10
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/9
The Ravens are up from No. 10 last week, as they benefit from a number of losses in the top 10 of last week’s rankings. The Ravens cruised to a 24-9 win over the Jets as Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns.
6. Los Angeles Rams
Last week result: 31-10 loss to BUF
Ranking last week: 2
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11
The Rams looked real bad on Thursday night in their 31-10 loss to the Bills. Matthew Stafford didn’t look right and he threw three interceptions. Jalen Ramsey was graded as one of the worst cornerbacks in the NFL last week. And new addition Allen Robinson was nearly silent. The Rams still have one of the NFL’s best rosters and they’ll work to bounce back from what seemed like a Week 1 Super Bowl hangover.
7. Philadelphia Eagles
Last week result: 38-35 win over DET
Ranking last week: 11
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/12
The Eagles make a leap from 11 to the 7 to get into the top 10. While their offense looked fantastic on Sunday in Detroit, their defense gave up a shocking 35 points to the Lions in the 38-35 victory. Jalen Hurts completed just 56% of his passes, but was effective on the ground with 90 rushing yards and he showed a lot of chemistry with new WR AJ Brown, who caught 10 passes for 155 yards. They have a big Monday night game against the Vikings this week.
8. Cincinnati Bengals
Last week result: 23-20 loss to PIT
Ranking last week: 5
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/14
Maybe a bit of a Super Bowl runner-up for the Bengals on Sunday as they fell to Pittsburgh in overtime 23-20. This would look a lot different for them if their game-winning extra point attempt in regulation wasn’t blocked. Joe Burrow threw a whopping 4 interceptions in Week 1 along with 338 passing yards. Ja’Marr Chase picked up where he left off with 10 catches for 129 yards. No need to panic at all yet if you’re a Bengals fan.
9. Minnesota Vikings
Last week result: 23-7 win over GB
Ranking last week: 19
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/16
The Vikings looked nearly perfect in their Week 1 win over the Packers 23-7. The Kevin O’Connell era got off to a great start and the defense was fantastic. They sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and forced a fumble along with an interception, albeit with a banged up Packers offensive line. Kirk Cousins was effective and Justin Jefferson picked up where he left off as well with 9 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. It’s a big jump but it’s easy to see why they moved up into the top 10 from 19th last week.
10. Green Bay Packers
Last week result: 23-7 loss to MIN
Ranking last week: 6
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/21
The Packers were without starting WR1 Allen Lazard, starting OT David Bakhtiari and starting OT Elgton Jenkins in their Week 1 loss to the Vikings. It was a very bad game for Green Bay, bur we’ve seen them start slow before, like with their 38-3 opening loss to the Saints last year and then they went 13-4. So it’s hard to move them out of the top 10 already, but it’s easy to see how badly they’re going to miss Davante Adams.
11. New Orleans Saints
Last week result: 27-26 win over ATL
Ranking last week: 14
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/21
12. Miami Dolphins
Last week result: 20-7 win over NE
Ranking last week: 18
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/16
13. Denver Broncos
Last week result: 17-16 loss to SEA
Ranking last week: 9
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/27
14. Las Vegas Raiders
Last week result: 24-19 loss to LAC
Ranking last week: 12
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/20
15. San Francisco 49ers
Last week result: 19-10 loss to CHI
Ranking last week: 8
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/25
16. Indianapolis Colts
Last week result: 20-20 vs. HOU
Ranking last week: 13
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/21
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last week result: 23-20 win over CIN
Ranking last week: 21
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/25
18. Cleveland Browns
Last week result: 26-24 win over CAR
Ranking last week: 22
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/22
19. Tennessee Titans
Last week result: 21-20 loss to NYG
Ranking last week: 17
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/26
20. Washington Commanders
Last week result: 28-22 win over JAX
Ranking last week: 25
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/24
21. Arizona Cardinals
Last week result: 44-21 loss to KC
Ranking last week: 15
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/28
22. Seattle Seahawks
Last week result: 17-16 win over DEN
Ranking last week: 27
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/27
23. New York Giants
Last week result: 21-20 win over TEN
Ranking last week: 30
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/29
24. New England Patriots
Last week result: 20-7 loss to MIA
Ranking last week: 20
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/30
25. Chicago Bears
Last week result: 19-10 win over SF
Ranking last week: 32
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/31
26. Detroit Lions
Last week result: 38-35 loss to PHI
Ranking last week: 24
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/30
27. Dallas Cowboys
Last week result: 19-3 loss to TB
Ranking last week: 16
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/29
28. Carolina Panthers
Last week result: 26-24 loss to CLE
Ranking last week: 23
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/30
29. Houston Texans
Last week result: 20-20 tie vs. IND
Ranking last week: 29
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/31
30. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last week result: 28-22 loss to WAS
Ranking last week: 26
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/32
31. Atlanta Falcons
Last week result: 27-26 loss to NO
Ranking last week: 31
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/32
32. New York Jets
Last week result: 24-9 loss to BAL
Ranking last week: 28
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/32
