Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett 'alert and responsive' following car crash

Garrett and a female passenger were involved in a single-car crash in Medina County on Monday. Officials say their injuries are not life-threatening.

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries as the result of a single-car car crash in Medina County on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to 3News.

The accident occurred on State Road just south of State Route 18 in Sharon Township as Garrett was driving a gray 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S. The 26-year-old Garrett was on the right side of the roadway when he lost control and his vehicle overturned.

The crash happened right out front of Mandilakis' house.

"It is a fast road, its 45, but here there is a slowdown, you should be at 25 going through this hill," said Nick Mandilakis.

While we still don't know what caused Garrett to lose control, Mandilakis said the road was just repaved in August and the rain likely made it more slick.

Both Garrett and his female companion were wearing their seatbelts. Garrett was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, while his female companion was transported to Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital. Impairment from either alcohol or drugs is not suspected to have been a factor.

Garrett's agent Nicole Lynn later released a statement saying he was "alert and responsive" following the accident. She added that officials "are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries," but later told ESPN's Jake Trotter Garrett suffered no broken bones and is expected to be released from the hospital tonight.

"The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital," Lynn wrote on Twitter.

Mandilakis told 3News' Bri Buckley that the part of State Road where Garrett's crash took place has become rather dangerous, with drivers flying by and not driving the speed limit.

"Last year we had an accident, an Expedition flipped over in the ditch, nearly about the same spot as this accident over a mail truck actually," Mandilakis said.

After that accident last year, Mandilakis said he contacted the township to ask for more signs on State Road, or other ways to slow drivers down, but never received a response.

He said deer frequently cross that part of the road and with families, kids and pets all in the neighborhood, he's worried that the next crash will be more tragic.

"Just because it is a rural road doesn't mean that it's a racetrack," Mandilakis said. "So people do need to slow down and be cautious that their driving in a neighborhood too."

The No. 1 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett has established himself as one of the best defensive players in all of football through his first five seasons in the league. The Texas A&M product is currently one sack away from surpassing linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. as the Browns' official all-time career sacks leader.

A two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection, Garrett had tallied three sacks through Cleveland's first three games of the 2022 season, including two in the Browns' season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers. Laying claim to a 2-1 record, Cleveland is set to face the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday.