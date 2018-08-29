We’ve arrived at the best time of year for college football fans — the start of another season.

Optimism is high for your favorite team. After all, everyone is undefeated.

There are many questions to ponder.

Will Alabama repeat as national champions?

Will a non-Power Five team break through and join the College Football Playoff?

Will the Pac-12 return to prominence after an embarrassing 1-8 bowl record last season?

Will Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert stay healthy and emerge as a Heisman Trophy contender?

Will Jonathan Smith’s homecoming at Oregon State begin a resurgence for the Beavers?

As a voter in the Associated Press college football poll, and Oregon’s state representative for the Heisman Trophy, I’ll be providing analysis and commentary on a regular basis.

Here are some predictions for the 2018 season:

Stanford will have another Heisman Trophy runner-up

A Stanford player has been the Heisman runner-up five times since 2009, including Bryce Love last season. Love is back for his senior year after rushing for more than 2,000 yards in 2017. My hunch is he finishes second again.

A quarterback has won the Heisman in 10 of the past 12 years and look for that trend to continue. My pick is Alabama signal caller Tua Tagovailoa, the hero of last season’s national championship game.

An opposing coach will be cheered at Autzen Stadium

Oregon fans will always revere Chip Kelly, who was 46-7 in his four seasons as the Ducks’ head coach with four BCS bowl game appearances, including the national championship game following the 2010 season. Kelly returns to Autzen Stadium on Nov. 3 as UCLA’s first-year coach.

Visiting teams are typically booed when they take the field at Autzen minutes before the opening kickoff and that will likely be the case for the UCLA game. But look for Oregon officials to find a way to honor Kelly and give fans an opportunity to show their appreciation for a man who presided over the most successful era in Ducks football history.

Oregon will win nine games

There’s a lot to like about the Ducks, beginning with Herbert. The Ducks were 6-1 in regular season games last season when Herbert was healthy, and the offense collapsed when he was sidelined with a broken collarbone.

Royce Freeman, the school’s all-time leading rusher, will be missed. But Tony Brooks-James and Taj Griffin should insure that the running game remains strong, and the Ducks' offense should be potent.

Oregon’s defense made major strides last season under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, and the unit should be strong again led by linebacker Troy Dye, the Ducks' leading tackler the past two seasons.

A nine-win season is a step in the right direction under first-year coach Mario Cristobal, who is Oregon’s third head coach in the past three seasons.

Oregon State will win a Pac-12 game

After going 0-9 in the Pac-12 and 1-11 overall last season, Oregon State will show improvement under first-year coach Jonathan Smith.

Smith will receive a long honeymoon period as one of Beaver Nation’s favorite sons, although his tenure likely won’t start well with a brutal season opener at Ohio State.

There are some interesting pieces to build around. Quarterback Jake Luton has a big-time arm, Artavis Pierce could excel in a lead-back role, Jonathan Willis is a playmaker at linebacker, and David Morris is a rising Pac-12 star at safety.

OSU won’t escape the Pac-12 North basement, but a three-win season with at least one Pac-12 victory translates into progress as another rebuild begins in Corvallis.

Urban Meyer will be vilified outside of Buckeye Nation

Ohio State is a national power with or without coach Urban Meyer, who received a three-game suspension from the university for his handling of domestic assault allegations against a former assistant coach.

At a news conference Wednesday to announce Ohio State's suspension of Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith, Meyer apologized to Buckeye Nation, but seemed disingenuous and callous as he hurriedly read from a prepared statement without mentioning the alleged victim, Courtney Smith.

Whether Meyer should have been fired is open to debate, but he whiffed on his initial opportunity to make a statement in support of domestic violence victims.

At least he tried to make amends Friday, releasing a two-paragraph apology on his Twitter feed through Ohio State's communications department, directly apologizing to Smith, and acknowledging that his words and demeanor at the news conference "did not show how seriously I take relationship violence."

Keep an eye on Boise State

The Broncos won nine of their last 10 games last season, handled Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl, and return 18 starters, including quarterback Brett Rypien.

An unbeaten season would put Boise State in a New Year’s Six bowl game with an outside shot of becoming the first non-Power Five school to participate in the playoffs.

Familiar teams in College Football Playoff

Since college football went to a four-team playoff beginning with the 2014 season, Alabama has been a participant each year. Nick Saban has another powerhouse in Tuscaloosa, and he’ll have the Crimson Tide in the national championship equation again.

I'm picking Washington to win the Pac-12 championship, but the conference won’t have a playoff team for the second year in a row.

My playoff picks are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State, with Alabama and Clemson meeting in the national championship game for the third time in the past four seasons.

When the dust settles, Alabama’s reign as the premier program in the land continues.

Horowitz preseason vote in the AP college football poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Wisconsin

6. Oklahoma

7. Miami

8. Auburn

9. Penn State

10. Washington

11. Boise State

12. Michigan State

13. West Virginia

14. Stanford

15. Michigan

16. Notre Dame

17. USC

18. TCU

19. Central Florida

20. Mississippi State

21. Florida State

22. Oregon

23. South Carolina

24. Florida

25. Texas

