Washington State removes interim tag, names Dickert coach

Washington State has removed the interim tag and named Jake Dickert as head coach after he led the Cougars to a 3-2 record following the firing of Nick Rolovich.
Washington State acting head coach Jake Dickert, center, holds up the Apple Cup Trophy after it was presented to him by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, left, after Washington State beat Washington 40-13 in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

PULLMAN, Wash — Washington State has removed the interim tag and named Jake Dickert as head coach after he led the Cougars to a 3-2 record following the firing of Nick Rolovich. 

Momentum had been growing for Dickert to get the job permanently and his candidacy was capped with an emphatic 40-13 rout of rival Washington in the Apple Cup that snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Huskies. 

Dickert was promoted from defensive coordinator to be the interim head coach in October after Rolovich was fired for refusing to meet the state’s mandate for employees to have received a COVID-19 vaccine or an exemption. Rolovich and four other assistant coaches were fired.

