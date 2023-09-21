Washington State, Oregon State hope to get answers in the next month about the future of the Pac-12

The leadership at WSU and OSU believe they will have info within the next 30 days that they need to evaluate whether it makes sense to rebuild under the Pac-12 brand

SEATTLE — The leadership at Washington State and Oregon State believe they will have information within the next 30 days that they need to evaluate whether it makes sense to rebuild under the Pac-12 brand while also proceeding with a legal case to take control of the future direction of the conference.

"I don't think it's going to take us months to get the full picture," Washington State President Kirk Schulz said Thursday. "I'm optimistic that in the next 30 days or so we're going to have a pretty decent idea of a lot of this and that'll help our decision-making and our legal strategy."

The presidents and athletic directors of both schools held a joint news conference two days before No. 14 Oregon State and No. 21 Washington State meet on the football field in a Top 25 showdown.

While they'll be competitors Saturday, the two schools are unified in how they're moving forward after they were left out in the most recent round of conference realignment.

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said the Cougars' band will perform the Oregon State fight song before kickoff on Saturday.

Except for a few hours this weekend, they are partners in solving the puzzle of what comes next.

"Just to be clear that the partnership has been super strong, but it's on pause come kickoff," Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said.

Neither school feels secure about its future. Most important is the pending litigation the schools have brought seeking to make them the only decision-makers regarding the conference with the other 10 schools departing for new homes next year.

The two schools want to take control of the remaining Pac-12 assets and intellectual property while preserving its brand. They say they fear the outgoing schools will try to dissolve the conference and divvy up its assets on the way out the door.

Washington State and Oregon State won a temporary restraining order early last week to prevent departing Pac-12 members from meeting until it can be determined who has the right to chart the future of the disintegrating conference. They are now waiting for a hearing to be scheduled on a request for a preliminary injunction.

In the meantime, the leaders of the two schools say it's vital to get a clear picture of where the conference stands right now — with its revenues, with its assets and perhaps most important its liabilities — to determine if it's viable for the schools to move forward as a Pac-2 and start the process of rebuilding under the conference umbrella.